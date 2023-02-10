Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Looks Back on Next Generation's Legacy With Retrospective Featurette (Exclusive)

With Star Trek: Picard Season 3 days away from its premiere, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Paramount+'s new featurette celebrating Star Trek: The Next Generation's legacy. The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite in Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, including Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The featurette uses footage from throughout the entire run of Star Trek: The Next Generation to remind fans of who these heroes are, what their mission was, and the threats they faced, including a few set to return in Picard's new season.

The season is b9lled as the Next Generation crew's final adventure. However, Stewart has hinted that he may be up for more adventures as Jean-Luc Picard.

What role will the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew play in Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

What is the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew back in Picard's third season? Stewart offered some hints during a recent interview. "He felt abandoned by Crusher — she just disappeared out of his life," Stewart told TV Insider. He adored her and that was never resolved. [But she has a] surprise, when she appears, that thrills and then enrages him."

As for Worf, Stewart said, The change to his personality is one of the most delightful things this season," Stewart says. "He becomes increasingly complex, where in Next Generation you always knew what [gruff] response you'd get from him."

Frakes previously hinted that there's some tension between Picard and Riker. "Terry wrote Riker in conflict with Picard, which I thought was quite exciting... Roddenberry was, for some reason, opposed to conflict. It was a peculiar ask back in the day, but he wanted everyone to get along. Not so much with Terry. He's really stirred the pot. Conflict, which, as we know, is an absolute necessity in drama."

When is the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 release date?

In September, Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Star Trek Day. The trailer revealed that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 would premiere on the streaming service on February 16th.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.