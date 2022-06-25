Star Trek #400 to Feature Original Story by Wil Wheaton and More

IDW Publishing is celebrating 400 issues of Star Trek. This September, IDW will release the oversized Star Trek #400 one-shot featuring new stories from across the Star Trek universe. The stories include a brand new Star Trek: The Next Generation by series star Wil Wheaton, who recently reprised his role as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: Picard's second season finale. There will also be a new tale of "little Kayla Detmer," as first seen in Star Trek: Discovery -- Adventures in the 32nd Century #3. Other stories are written by Chris Eliopoulos, Declan Shalvey, Rich Handley, and Mike Johnson featuring art by Luke Sparrow, Seth Damoose, Megan Levens, Angel Hernandez, and Joe Eisma.

The issue, priced at $7.99, will ship with five covers, one each by Louie de Martinis, JK Woodward, Megan Levens, Angel Hernandez, and Chris Fenoglio (who will be drawing IDW's upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks miniseries). Here are the covers and the issue's the official summary:

(Photo: Louie de Martinis, IDW Publishing)

(Photo: JK Woodward, IDW Publishing)

(Photo: Megan Levans, IDW Publishing)

(Photo: Angel Hernández, IDW Publishing)

(Photo: Chris Fenoglio, IDW Publishing)

Celebrate IDW's 400th issue of Star Trek comics with this monumental issue highlighting fan-favorite eras of the acclaimed series. This collection of minis brings together Star Trek comics veterans in an equal celebration of IDW's Star Trek comics past and future. Join little Keyla Detmer—as seen in Star Trek: Discovery—Adventures in the 32nd Century #3—on a new expedition, visit the Kelvin Universe, witness a heartfelt tale by TNG's very own Wil Wheaton, and more by Chris Eliopoulos, Declan Shalvey, Rich Handley, and Mike Johnson, with art by Luke Sparrow, Seth Damoose, Megan Levens, Angel Hernandez, and Joe Eisma!

IDW Publishing picked up the Star Trek license in 2006, rescuing it from a limbo-like near obscurity in the early 21st century. Rather than replicating what previous license holders Marvel and DC Comics did by launching ongoing series based on the various Star Trek television series, IDW took a more precise approach, releasing more focused miniseries. The punisher's first foray was Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Space Between in 2007. Eventually, the company did launch an ongoing series, simply titled Star Trek, filling in the gaps in the Kelvin Timeline between J.J. Abrams' Star Trek movies. The series ran for 60 issues and its story continued in Star Trek: Boldly Go, set after Star Trek Beyond's events. The publisher has also released several franchise crossovers, including Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes, Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation², Star Trek/Planet of the Apes, Star Trek/Green Lantern, and Star Trek vs. Transformers. Most recently the publisher has delved deep into Star Trek's Mirror Universe.

Star Trek #400 goes on sale on September 7th.