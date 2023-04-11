Star Trek: Picard Series Finale to Hit IMAX Theaters

Star Trek: Picard is coming to an end this week, but fans of the series will have a chance to screen the series finale in a special IMAX live screening. According to Variety, on Wednesday, April 19th, ten participating IMAX theaters in the U.S. will have an early screening of the final two episodes of the Star Trek: Picard's third and final season. The series finale will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 20th. Tickets for the screenings are free and fans can register at here on Wednesday, April 12th at 1pm. ET.

The IMAX screenings will take place at ten theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington D.C., and Dallas. In addition to the screenings, there will be a final season poster giveaway as well as complimentary concessions for fans attending the screenings. Fans at the Los Angeles screening will also get to participate in a live Q&A with stars Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas following the screening. The Q&A will be broadcast to the other IMAX screenings in other locations.

What is the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard about?

Here's the official description of the final season of Star Trek: Picard: In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.