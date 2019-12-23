New Star Trek: Picard Teaser Features Seven of Nine

Star Trek: Picard is now one month away from its debut. CBS All Access today released a one-month teaser that’s sure to have Star Trek: The Next Generation fans and Star Trek: Voyager fans excited. The new teaser features Seven of Nine, the human-Borg played by Jeri Ryan who became part of the USS Voyager‘s crew midway through Star Trek: Voyager‘s original television run. Here she’s seen looking more human than ever and toting a serious business phaser as she was in the Star Trek: Picard trailer. You can take a look at the new teaser featuring Seven of NIne for yourself in the video embedded above.

Yesterday, CBS All Access revealed the first look at another returning human-Borg character. Hugh, played again by Jonathan del Arco, is also looking more human than ever before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a month to go until the series premiere, CBS has begun heavier promotion of Star Trek: Picard. CBS released a new Star Trek: Picard trailer last week.

Star Trek: Picard continues the story of Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, but producer Alex Kurtzman has said that this series is a different experience from the series in which Stewart originated the character.

“You know, we feel a tremendous responsibility to the fans who have loved [the Picard character], and Patrick himself, who took a massive leap of faith with us in choosing to come back and play Picard [after] he said he was done forever,” Kurtzman said. “He also said, ‘I want to make sure if I come back, if you loved TNG, you’ll feel we’re honoring it, but this is a very different experience.’ This is really a very different experience. It looks incredibly different, the kind of storytelling is different, but if you’re someone who’s never watched it at all, it’s been built for you to come into it and get to be dropped into this very emotional story about this captain who’s in the late stage of his life and is dealing with the sum total of all his choices.

“It also has an incredible new crew — incredible, to a person, they’re all so wonderful. And we have now started showing it to the studio, and they’re thrilled with it, so that gave us a lot more confidence that we’ve hit the mark. We’ve now watched five episodes with Patrick and he’s thrilled with it too. Because he was so happy with it, it makes us feel like it honored what we promised.”

Star Trek: Picard debuts January 23rd on CBS All Access.