Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo in Talks to Appear in Star Trek: Picard

The Star Trek: Picard trailer released a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 revealed that Jeri Ryan will reprise her role as Seven of Nine from Star Trek: Voyager in the new series. It turns out she may not be the only Voyager alum to appear in the new CBS All Access series. During an appearance at London Film & Comic Con, Robert Picardo revealed that he’s in early discussions with CBS to appear in the next Star Trek series.

“I am pleased that they (CBS) have expressed interest in me,” Picardo told TrekkieGirls at the event. “They have reached out to my agent about next season. So I’m looking forward to seeing what it is. As you know I play two characters, primarily the Doctor but also Lewis Zimmerman. Lewis Zimmerman, the engineer who created the Doctor’s program, certainly would have aged. He’s in the same timeline as Patrick Stewart and all the [Star Trek: The Next Generation] folk. The Doctor, of course, like Data doesn’t age, but there are ways to address that, as we all know. I joked the other day that my daughter does visual effects, that’s exactly what she does is digitally correct actors so I said, ‘If they hire the two of us, she could make me look 25 years younger. Anyway, it will interesting to see when something happens, if something but, but I might have a chance to be onscreen with Jeri again. It would be an honor and a delight, obviously, to have scenes with Patrick Stewart so, you know, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

That suggests a Voyager reunion could be in the works, though we don’t know if Ryan will be back for Picard‘s second season. It also confirms that the wheels are already in motion for the second season of Picard. The producers previously confirmed that the series was planned for multiple seasons.

Picardo played the Doctor through seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager. He also had a cameo as the Doctor’s counterpart on the Enterprise in Star Trek: First Contact. Time will tell if the plans for him to return again in Star Trek: Picard come together.

Would you like to see Robert Picardo in the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Star Trek: Picard will premiere on CBS All Access in early 2020.

(h/t Trek Movie)