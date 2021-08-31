Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Opening Title Sequence and First Look at Villains

On Tuesday, Paramount+ revealed the main title sequence for Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming animated kids’ Star Trek series. The opening features a theme from Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who scored Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond. The series music is by Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Absentia). In addition, Paramount+ also released images offering the first look at the show's primary villains, The Diviner (voiced by John Noble) and Drednok (voiced by Jimmi Simpson). Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman introduces the images and title sequence during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation. Fans can expect more from Star Trek: Prodigy during Paramount+'s Star Trek Day live presentation on September 8th.

“I am excited that I had the opportunity to write the main theme for Kevin and Dan’s latest project, and as always am thrilled to be a part of the Star Trek family,” said Michael Giacchino. “I’m especially looking forward to everyone hearing the incredible work of composer Nami Melumad, who will take the reins of scoring the episodes. Not only is she extremely talented, she is a true Star Trek fan.”

(Photo: Paramount+)

Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions co-produce Star Trek: Prodigy, premiering on Paramount+ in the United States this fall. The virtual TCA panel included voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok); executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, Alex Kurtzman, and Heather Kadin; director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon; and President of Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito.

Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed Star Trek: Prodigy. The CG-animated series is the first Star Trek show aimed at younger audiences. Its story follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy while searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, which is another first in the history of the Star Trek franchise. Over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Prodigy hails from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

