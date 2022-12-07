Star Trek: Prodigy: Murf Sings a Tune in a Clip From Ghost in the Machine (Exclusive)

Murf steals the spotlight in an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Star Trek: Prodigy. Titled "Ghost in the Machine," this week's episode sees the USS Protostar's young crew undergoing a Star Trek tradition: the out-of-control holodeck episode. In this clip, the holodeck goes black-and-white and Murf -- who only recently developed arms and legs -- grabs the microphone to sing a tune. You can watch the video above. "Ghost in the Machine" is the 17th episode of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season. Chad Quandt wrote the script and Andrew L. Schmidt directed the episode. Its synopsis reads, "When the crew gets trapped in the holodeck by a mysterious malfunction, they aren't sure what's programmed or what's real."

The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season has been full of revelations regarding Murf. It seemed like fans had only just learned that Murf is a Mellanoid slime worm when he began to undergo a metamorphosis, eventually hatching from his egg-like cocoon with arms and legs for the first time. Murf being able to talk, let alone sing, is something entirely new, assuming it isn't simply a trick of the holodeck.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Dee Bradley Baker, who voices Murf in Star Trek: Prodigy. During the interview, he spoke about the plans for Murf's changes throughout the season.

"Well, as we kind of fleshed out the character and the sounds and all that with showrunners Kevin and Dan, they wanted to conjure this little creature kind of as a person, as a sentient, helpful person," Baker said. "And I think they mentioned to me, 'Well, he's going to change. He's not just going to be a little blob or a little protoplasm that scuttles around and makes joyous sounds and sometimes does things where it's like, 'Did he mean to help? Because he just helped, but did he mean that?'" and that he's going evolve and change."

He continued, "And it's interesting that you say that your kid is into that because I mean, kids are like that, right? It's like the grownups around them are speaking this language that they only partially understand at best and maybe not at all. But they're trying to help out, and they're trying to engage with it. And they want to be helpful. And so it would only be natural that the kids would really relate to Murf because they feel themselves wanting to learn the language, wanting to help out, and they can feel themselves evolving and changing much more rapidly than grownups do. So that's very interesting to hear."

Star Trek: Prodigy debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Prodigy episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.