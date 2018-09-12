‘Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita’ Calls Back to ‘The Search for Spock’

The Star Trek: The Next Generation mirror universe saga continues in today’s Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #3. But beyond that, the issue allows has shades of concepts first introduced in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

SPOILERS for Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #3 by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, Angel Hernandez, and Mark Roberts follow.

Those who have seen Star Trek III: The Search for Spock will remember that the film’s plot involved attempting to retrieve Spock’s body from the Genesis planet after his death in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Spock stored his katra, the Vulcan soul, within Dr. McCoy. Through McCoy he voiced his last request, to walk the steps of Mount Seleya. When Sarek visits Admiral Kirk and is upset that Kirk did not honor Spock’s final request, Kirk decides to disobey Starfleet orders and break the quarantine on the Genesis planet to search for Spock’s body.

Mount Seleya and Vulcan death rites are referenced again in Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #3. The story centers on Selar, a Vulcan medical officer aboard the Enterprise. Selar is assisting as Dr. Beverly tends to a Vulcan ambassador who was wounded during a diplomatic mission involving the United Federation of Planets and the Cardassian Union. Unfortunately, those wounds prove to be fatal.

All the while, Salek remembers her childhood. She was with her parents as they explored the ancient ruins of a Vulcan temple. Her father fell from a great height and died there in the temple. With the memories of what her father passed on to her and the ritual of walking the steps of Mount Seleya fresh in her mind, along with some earnest coaching from Captain Picard, Seleya finds the resolve to allow the ambassador’s katra to be passed on to her. Thus, she gains all of the knowledge she needs to take the ambassador’s place at the negotiating table with Cardassia.

Of course, Spock’s own ceremony went a bit differently. The Genesis planet had rebirthed Spock, which meant that his body was still alive when he was found, though it was little more than an empty vessel without Spock’s katra. Though it put him in danger, Dr. McCoy was willing to risk his own well-being so that the Vulcan priestesses could perform the ritual of fal-tor-pan and reunite Spock’s katra with his body.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #3 is on sale now.