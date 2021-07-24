Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Wraps Filming

✖

That's a wrap on the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While there are still some pickup shots in the cast and crew's future, star Anson Mount took to Twitter to announce that the main unit production on the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff's first 10 episodes is complete. "And that’s a season 1 main unit WRAP," Mount tweeted on Saturday. "We owe some pickup shots, most of which will be tackled this fall, but the lion’s share of our work is in the can. Thx to our phenomenal crew, thx to Toronto, & thx to our fans for being so patient. We will see you soon! "

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Discovery and prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, following Captain Christopher Pike (Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise. Tweeting about the start of production on the show's first season finale, Mount previously teased that Strange New Worlds will have plenty of fun surprises for Original Series fans.

"Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today," he tweeted. "Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we’re trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I’ve never attempted as an actor. So much fun!"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also embracing The Original Series' style of storytelling. The series will have a more episodic story structure than other modern Star Trek shows have had thus far.

"Well, I think that Star Trek is, by nature, episodic," Mount told Collider in March. "Now, that doesn't mean that Star Trek can't be other things. Star Trek can be a lot of things, as we've seen in every iteration of it. But classic Trek is really founded on the big idea of the week, and the big idea of the week needs room to breathe. In serialized structure, you're trying to take care of so many relationships that there doesn't tend to be a lot of room for that. Now with that said, I think Discovery does a phenomenal job with that structure and I was very fortunate to be a part of it. Normally, serialized is my taste, as an actor, but this really felt like it needed to be episodic."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively on Paramount+.