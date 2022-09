Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.

It's no secret that Strange New Worlds has touched a chord with mainstream viewers, helping to make Star Trek more popular than ever. So far, Season 2 looks like it's going to take the baton and run with it.

Here's the full press release about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 preview for Star Trek Day 2022:

Paramount+ today debuted a first look clip from season two of its

hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS at today's global live-streamed "Star Trek Day" celebration. It was also announced during the ceremony that Academy Award nominee Carol Kanewill join season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS with a recurring role as Pelia. Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience. The STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS conversation at the "Star Trek Day" celebration featured cast members Rebecca Romijn, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun. This year's "Star Trek Day" celebration is available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+'s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. The series is created by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who also serve as executive producers along with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is in production.