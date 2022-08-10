Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is Paramount+'s biggest Star Trek debut yet, according to the streaming service. On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had the best streaming debut for a Star Trek original series ever, breaking the record for most-watched original series in the franchise in the first 90 days. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also ranks as one of the top two most-watched original series on Paramount+ in the U.K. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds still reigns as Star Trek's highest-rated series ever on Rotten Tomatoes. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already shot its second season.

"Star Trek fans all over the world embraced this incredible new Star Trek journey," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, in a press release. "We are thrilled that the Star Trek universe continues to be one of the most-watched franchises on the service."

"Over the past six years, Alex Kurtzman and his amazing team have brilliantly created and carefully curated a new Star Trek universe for Paramount+ with five complementary series – each different in tone, style, story and in some cases target audience," said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer at CBS. "Each series is a success in its own right, and now the franchise's newest edition, Strange New Worlds, is earning critical acclaim and delivering notable performance achievements on the service, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to the franchise's continuing journey on Paramount+ here in the U.S. and globally, where in the case of Strange New Worlds, we're just getting started."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds chronicles the years when Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, who debuted in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. It also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are the show's co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet are executive producers, in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea and the Nordics. It is also available on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.