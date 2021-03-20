Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Intends to Remaster Series Footage In HD

✖

Star Trek: Voyager fans may soon see their beloved Star Trek series in high definition for the first time. The record-breaking crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary from 455 FIlms continues. The Indiegogo campaign is nearing $815,000 raised from almost 8,000 backers and has 11 days left to go. Producer David Zappone sent out a message from the campaign revealing that the company intends to work with CBS to see portions of Voyager and remastering them in HD for the documentary, as the studio did with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine footage for its documentary about that series, What We Left Behind.

"The entire Voyager Documentary team and Cast of Star Trek Voyager continue to be amazed and grateful to the fans of Star Trek for their overwhelming support of this documentary," Zappone wrote in an email to the campaign's followers. "We have many more surprises in store over the next couple weeks before the campaign wraps, including working with CBS on exploring the possibility of taking select standard definition Voyager series scenes and transcoding them to a higher resolution. Stay tuned to our social media accounts for more information."

According to the mission statement on the campaign site, "It's been over 25 years since Voyager first got lost in the Delta Quadrant and took us all on an incredible seven-year journey. It is now time to revisit, celebrate, and fully explore what made this Star Trek series so special. The cast and crew of this groundbreaking show deserve the highest recognition, and with your help, we are going to make happen!

"We are still in the early stages of production with more interviews and support footage yet to be filmed. Once that is complete, Post-Production expenses will need to be covered such as editing, music, animation, color-correction, sound mixing and CBS/Star Trek footage licensing. The more we raise on this Indiegogo campaign, the more creative ways we have of making this documentary unique."

455 Films previously produced Star Trek documentaries For the Love of Spock, Chaos on the Bridge, and What We Left Behind. The studio intended to celebrate Voyager's 25th anniversary with the documentary, but COVID-19 interrupted those plans. The documentary began filming during Star Trek: The Cruise in early 2020, which celebrated Voyager's anniversary with guests including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang. 455 Films announced the documentary after Ryan reprised her Voyager role as former Borg drone Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, but before Mulgrew announced she'd return to voice Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy.

