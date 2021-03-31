Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Becomes Most Crowdfunded Documentary Ever

✖

The upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary is now the most-funded documentary crowdfunding campaign ever. With less than a day to go in the campaign, To the Journey: Looking Back at Star Trek: Voyager has received $1,178,758 from almost 11,000 supporters. That's enough to surpass the previous record-holder, the Frank Zappa documentary project that earned $1,126,036. In a previous email, the campaign's administrators considered the possibility of breaking the record. It read, "Do we have a shot at number one, you ask? The Frank Zappa documentary and restoration project raised an astounding $1,126,036 and, while reaching that may seem like a tall task, as Seven of Nine said, 'impossible is a word that humans use far too often.'"

With that record-setting total, the campaign has already now reached all of its stretch goals, including remastering Star Trek: Voyager footage in high definition and "an exclusive, never-before-seen Voyager surprise." Here's the mission statement on the campaign site:

"It's been over 25 years since Voyager first got lost in the Delta Quadrant and took us all on an incredible seven-year journey. It is now time to revisit, celebrate, and fully explore what made this Star Trek series so special. The cast and crew of this groundbreaking show deserve the highest recognition, and with your help, we are going to make happen!

"We are still in the early stages of production with more interviews and support footage yet to be filmed. Once that is complete, Post-Production expenses will need to be covered such as editing, music, animation, color-correction, sound mixing and CBS/Star Trek footage licensing. The more we raise on this Indiegogo campaign, the more creative ways we have of making this documentary unique."

455 Films previously produced Star Trek documentaries For the Love of Spock, Chaos on the Bridge, and What We Left Behind. The studio intended to celebrate Voyager's 25th anniversary with the documentary, but COVID-19 interrupted those plans. The documentary began filming during Star Trek: The Cruise in early 2020, which celebrated Voyager's anniversary with guests including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang. 455 Films announced the documentary after Ryan reprised her Voyager role as former Borg drone Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, but before Mulgrew announced her return to voice Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy.

Are you excited about the Star Trek: Voyager documentary? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.