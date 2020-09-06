Star Trek Releasing Official Klingon Bloodwine

✖

Star Trek fan can soon toast the honored dead of Sto'Vo'Kor with official Klingon Bloodwine. Wines That Rock, the company behind Star Trek Wines, announced its next collection. Under license from ViacomCBS Consumer Products, Star Trek Wines' next release includes a 2018 Klingon Bloodwine Cabernet Sauvignon and a United Federation of Planets Special Reserve 2019 Sauvignon Blanc. Both wines, along with the Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois and Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel, are available exclusively at StarTrekWines.com. Fans of Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation will recognize the Klingon Bloodwine, a drink used to salute Klingon culture's three pillars of honor, duty, and tradition.

The official Klingon Bloodwine comes through a collaboration between ViacomCBS Consumer Products and Wines That Rock. While developing the wine, Wines That Rock teamed with the Klingon Assault Group and the Klingon Language Institute for their Klingon culture expertise. The company crafted everything from the design aesthetics, the language, and the wine itself with authenticity in mind. As an Easter egg for fans, Bloodwine bottles also feature four separate, unique corks with Klingon proverbs. Pre-sale of the Klingon Wines begin on September 3rd with a ship date of September 17th, The Klingon Day of Honor.

In honoring the ancient methods of the great Klingon vintners, premium Cabernet Sauvignon grapes went into the traditional Bloodwine to cultivate intense flavors that glisten a vibrant ruby color in the glass with aromas of dark chocolate and bold flavors. Each bottle is hand filled and expertly wax-dipped at E2 Family Winery.

(Photo: Wines That Rock)

The other new wine in this wave of Star Trek Wines releases is the all-new United Federation of Planets Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc. Each limited-edition bottle is individually numbered. Designed as a companion to the United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel, its futuristic round shape and its unique label cut were inspired by the Starfleet Delta and as a nod towards the Star Trek: The Next Generation uniforms. The United Federation of Planets Sauvignon Blanc was crafted by an intergalactic sommelier and designed to please palates on multiple planets. Wines That Rock created the bottle's design wine quality as if intended for serving at the United Federation of Planets' official gatherings. Both Federation wines pay homage to the history and mission of The Federation, a dream that became a reality and spread throughout the galaxy.

"Star Trek Wines is one of our all-time favorite projects. The collaboration between Star Trek experts from ViacomCBS Consumer Products team, our award-winning winemakers and designers, as well as several of the world's leading Star Trek and Klingon experts have produced two new additions to the Official Star Trek Wines Collection that our entire company are proud of," said Wines That Rock's President Howard Jackowitz in a press release. "Our goal is always to create great tasting, limited-edition, collectible wines that we as fans want to own and enjoy. As Klingon Warriors would say - Qapla!"