Star Trek Fans Can Soon Enjoy Official Chateau Picard Wine

Star Trek fans can soon enjoy wine from Chateau Picard, one of the first products released as part of Wines that Rock’s Star Trek Wines collection of special vintages inspired by the Star Trek universe. Under license from CBS Consumer Products, the first two releases are a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from Bordeaux, France, and a Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel. The collection is available exclusively at StarTrekWines.com.

Fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation and those looking forward to Star Trek: Picard will recognize Chateau Picard as Jean-Luc Picard’s family vineyard in France’s La Barre region. Chateau Picard is also the name of a real-life, award-winning, multi-generational vineyard in the Bordeaux region of France.

Wines that Rock has teamed with the actual Chateau Picard vineyard to introduce the Star Trek Chateau Picard wine. The 2016 Chateau Picard Bordeaux is an 85% Cabernet Sauvignon and 15% Merlot blend that is subtly smoky and spicy with a bright, fresh, clean-tasting style. The wine spends 14 months in oak, 70% seasoned and 30% new.

The United Federation of Planets wine is a 2017 Old Vine Zinfandel from across the Dry Creek & Russian River Valleys in Sonoma County, CA. It is a blend of 87% Zinfandel, 12% Petit Sirah and 1% Syrah. It has aromatics of concentrated strawberry, blackberry and plum preserves with a chewy-layered mid-palate filled with hints of white peppercorn, sweet red and black fruit. Wine that Rocks describes the wine as, “Elegant, stately and dignified” and a “wine that Federation dignitaries might enjoy at their gatherings.”

The first 1701 two-bottle combo packs include a numbered, limited edition of the United Federation of Planets Special Reserve. The first 1701 collectors will also have priority notices on all future releases. The wines will be featured this week at Star Trek Las Vegas – the biggest Star Trek event in the U.S. running July 31 to August 4 at the Rio Hotel & Suites.

“Star Trek Wines has brought out the true passions of our entire team. It was a unique opportunity to work with award-winning winemakers and the CBS Consumer Products team to create a collection with authentic stories,” said Wines That Rock’s President Howard Jackowitz. “Our goal has been to produce small batch, limited-edition, collectible wines that we as fans want to own. This is what we are all about – creating a product that is genuine with a great story behind it. Live long and prosper!”

Are you looking forward to tasting Chateau Picard wine? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard premieres in early 2020 on CBS All Access.