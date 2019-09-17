Star Trek: Uhura Communicates With a Tholian in Year Five Preview

The final year of the five-year mission continues in IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #6 by Jody Houser and Silvia Califano. With communications of all kinds malfunctioning, it’s up to Uhura to save the day and the Enterprise crew.

Continuing from the previous issue, a mysterious artifact is causing communication breakdowns both technical and personal. As the communications officer of the Enterprise, Uhura is the best-equipped to find a solution. Before she can get to work, Bright Eyes — the Tholian child the crew recently brought aboard — speaks to her in Federation Standard, marking their first clear communication.

Star Trek: Year Five #6

JUL190728

(W) Jody Houser (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Stephen Thompson

With the crew at each other’s throats due to the Truth Artifact, Captain Kirk decides to head back to the dead planet it came from to find answers before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Uhura has found that the artifact allows her to communicate with their Tholian passenger. The final voyages of the five-year mission continue here!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2019

SRP: $3.99

