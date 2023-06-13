Star Trek Strange New World Season 2 Premiere Images Released

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Thursday on Paramount+ and new photos have been released. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 sees the U.S.S. Enterprise embarking on new missions under Captain Pike's command. Even with Number One in Starfleet custody, the crew must continue to undertake dangerous adventures into unexplored territory in search of new life and new civilizations. However, The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere episode, "The Broken Circle," sees Mr. Spock taking matters into his own hands as he disobeys Starfleet orders and takes the ship into contested space, butting heads with the Klingons to help La'an.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Henry Alonso Myers & Akiva Goldsman wrote "The Broken Circle," and Chris Fisher directed the episode. The official synopsis reads, "A distress call from Lt. Noonien-Singh compels Spock to disobey orders and take the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons in a bid to aid their shipmate." You can see the episode photos below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Thursday, June 15th. The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with the premiere date to be announced later. New episodes of the 10-episode season will then debut weekly on Thursdays.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is already streaming. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.

Jess Bush as Chapel and Christina Chong as La'an

The Broken Circle
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Jess Bush as Chapel

The Broken Circle
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Ethan Peck as Spock

The Broken Circle
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura

The Broken Circle
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock

The Broken Circle
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Abbas Wahab as Ror'Queg

The Broken Circle
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Rong Fu as Mitchell, Ethan Peck as Spock and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Ethan Peck as Spock

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Jess Bush as Chapel

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Jess Bush as Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as M\'Benga

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Rong Fu as Mitchell and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Christina Chong as La'an

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, Jess Bush as Chapel and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(Photo: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)
