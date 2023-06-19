Star Trek: Strange New World Season 2 Episode 2 Preview Puts Una on Trial

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 returns with its second installment on Thursday on Paramount+, and the streaming service has released new photos from the episode. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 ended with Number One placed in Starfleet custody after learning that she's a genetically enhanced Illyrian. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 2, "Ad Astra per Aspera," follows up on that cliffhanger, with Una facing trial by Starfleet and "old friend" Captain Christopher Pike by her side. You can see the photos from the episode below. There's also a clip from Una's court-martial hearing.

"Ad Astra per Aspera" (Latin for "To the stars through hardship" and the motto that appeared on Starfleet's emblem before the formation of the United Federation of Planets) was written by Dana Horgan. Valerie Weiss directed the episode. The official synopsis reads, "Commander Una faces court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet, and her defense is in the hands of a lawyer who's also a childhood friend with whom she had a terrible falling out."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 also brings back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and adds Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia.

CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+ in the United States, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The second season will stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with a premiere date still to be announced.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is also streaming on Paramount+. It is also available as home media on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD.