J.J. Abrams "Relished Every Moment" of Seeing Wicket Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams pulled from all of the previous films in the franchise in order to give Episode IX a tie to all of the other movies in the Skywalker Saga. One of those returning moments was a very brief appearance by none other than Warwick Davis, reprising as Wicket his Ewok character from Star wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Davis revealed what Abrams' reaction was to seeing him return as his character, considering what a big fan he is.

"Oh my God. He was like a little child!" Davis recalled. "I couldn't see much, because it's hard to see out of an Ewok costume because the eyes are misted up. But he was just so, so excited. And this was his idea to do this, and he relished every moment of it. And his gratefulness to me doing it. I was like, 'You don't have to be thankful. I just love doing it. Thanks for asking me.' And, yeah. It was absolutely, absolutely brilliant. And he's such a lovely guy, as well. There aren't many people in the world that are as lovely as he is. His energy and enthusiasm for Star Wars is infectious. Even if we didn't all love it enough working on it, him being there and [made it] absolutely, absolutely brilliant. He's a great guy and I really, again, will thank him now again for the opportunities of bringing Wicket to the screen."

Davis also opened up about appearing on screen with his real life son Harrison, who appears as Pommet, established canonically as Wicket's son who is also revealed to be fully named "Wicket W. Warrick." The pair share a brief scene in the closing minutes of the film, appearing once again on the forest moon of Endor.

"Harrison, he was always slightly disappointed, though he never would say, that he’d never managed to get into a Star Wars movie. But right here and now, he managed to get into that galaxy far, far away. And, hopefully, it won't be his last opportunity to do so as we look forward."

Wicket isn't the only character played by Davis in the Star Wars films, as he's appeared as various characters across the franchise, including Weazel, whom he first played in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace as an unnamed character and later "reprised" for Solo: A Star Wars Story. In a separate interview Davis expressed an interest in playing that character one more time since the supplemental materials of Solo retconned them into being the same character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Davis' latest appearance in the galaxy far, far away, is now playing in theaters everywhere.

