Collectibles

Looking For Display Ideas For Your Vintage Star Wars Figures? Check Out This Fan’s DIY Retro Stand

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It’s one thing to collect action figures, but displaying them is a whole different ball game. If you’re the type who collects vintage figures and stores them in a box, you don’t really need to worry about presentation. But if, like me, you want to show off your figures, you’re going to have to start planning. Be it shelves, a stand, or an entire cabinet, there are plenty of ways to display your collection, but some of us like to be unique. It took time and money to build the collection, so why not show it off in the best way possible?

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Of course, that’s easier said than done. You need to worry about how big your home is and if your display idea goes with the overall decor too. Next, you’ll need to get handy, or hire a professional, which takes more time and money. Of course, you can always attempt a DIY project, but you’ll have to figure out an idea for that. Or, you could just borrow this Star Wars fan’s idea, which is perfect if you collect vintage Kenner action figures

Star Wars Fan’s Display Idea Is Perfect For Vintage Kenner Action Figures

Added some bling to my display case
byu/thatoneguymontag instarwarscollecting

As showcased by thatoneguymontag on Reddit, they’ve built a display case that’s perfectly suited to Kenner’s vintage Star Wars figures. It’s actually a pretty simple display case, but it mixes elements of Star Wars design, as well as Kenner’s packaging. It’s based on a simple wooden frame and three shelves made of glass. The background is easily the most eye-catching feature of the stand, reminiscent of Kenner’s packaging, and OP claims they simply bought the sticker off eBay

However, if you’re open to cutting up the card backs of the figures, you can do this part yourself too. All you’ll need to do is cut the colored area behind the plastic blister containing the figure, as well as the name. Then, paint the back of the stand black and start sticking the cutouts in the order you desire. Next is the Death Star panelling design on the inside walls of the stand. They simply found the design online and printed it out on sticker paper. 

That’s pretty much it; it’s quite a simple stand design idea, but its uniqueness really caught my eye. With design elements borrowed from both Star Wars and Kenner, it feels like this stand would have been released by the manufacturer itself. Of course, you can add your own tweaks too; the one thing I think it’s currently missing is a built-in lighting system, but that might be a bit too much for some of us to handle on our own. 

What’s your favorite Kenner Star Wars action figure? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!  

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