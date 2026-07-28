Star Wars Spinoff’s Season 2 Talks Revealed By Showrunner Ahead of Next Week’s Release

Next week, Star Wars will return with a whole new series – The Ninth Jedi. Spinning out of the Star Wars: Visions anthology, The Ninth Jedi is set in a distant future where the Jedi are believed extinct. It’s the first of (hopefully) many Visions spinoffs, a story largely unburdened by continuity and canon – all the more exciting because the Force-sensitives of this time are scrambling to give us a bold new version of the Jedi Order.

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Speaking to Collider, directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shunsuke Tada and producer Hitoshi Itô admitted they’ve been discussing Season 2 plans. “We don’t want it to end here,” Kamiyama confirmed, and Itô summed things up nicely for the trio:

“This story is set in the galaxy long after the Jedi Order disappeared, and then now, with this series, Kara and the allies will become a new Jedi. So, for Episodes 7 and 8, at the end of the series, we took a lot of time to create that scenario. And thanks to Lucasfilm, James [Waugh] and George [Lucas], they were very kindly waiting for us. Maybe production’s scale got a little bigger. So, at the end of the writing, we had a lot of conversations, and we have a lot of different possibilities. I know a lot of fans will question so many things, and fans love to see more, and we all love to keep going, but I’m looking forward to seeing how fans react.”

Is The Ninth Jedi Season 2 Already in the Works?

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We’ve been hearing for months that Lucasfilm is keeping some major animated projects under wraps (perhaps to announce them at D23). That means it’s entirely possible The Ninth Jedi team is quietly avoiding confirming something is already in development; their comments remind me of discussion about Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2, which we ultimately learned had already been greenlit and started development. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this was the case with The Ninth Jedi Season 2 as well, and we see this sooner rather than later.

It’s worth noting that Disney, like all streamers, finally seems to be paying attention to complaints about the large gap between seasons. Prominent TV shows like Percy Jackson and Daredevil are becoming annual events, while animated shows are pushing forward with multiple seasons; X-Men ’97 Season 4 is already in the works, even though Season 2 is currently airing. Star Wars live-action appears to be pivoting to the big screen, so we’d expect animated projects to become more frequent. The Ninth Jedi is easily one of the best options, given it has no real relationship with canon and so presents something fresh and new.

We’re also expecting more Star Wars: Visions spinoff shows. I’ve been hearing chatter about Kamikaze Douga’s “The Duel,” a stunning episode that’s already inspired novels, Mangas, and more. In truth, so many individual episodes of Visions could serve as a launchpad for a new show; I’d be particularly excited to see more from the Season 2 episode “Sith,” which featured some stunning art and animation. We’ll have to wait and see what else Lucasfilm has in store.

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