Star Wars Baby Yoda Plush Quickly Sells Out

Anyone and everyone is trying to get their hands on some Baby Yoda merchandise after the character took the world by storm in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, becoming the cutest wrinkly alien since ET the Extra-Terrestrial. Because of the secretive nature of the character's reveal on the Disney+ series, there wasn't any merchandise prepared in advance in hopes of preventing any spoilers. But now that the show is out, people's obsession with "The Child" continues to grow and all of the new merchandise that is hitting stores has a hard time staying in stock.

After months of demand, the Disney store has finally released a plush doll of the Child AKA Baby Yoda.

Unfortunately the doll, which is supposed to ship in April, has already sold out and there is no word about when it will be restocked.

While it seems like Disney suffered a missed opportunity in not getting any Baby Yoda merchandise prepared in advance, it was actually a deliberate choice in order to preserve the secrets for The Mandalorian.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger explained the reasoning for holding off on Baby Yoda merchandise, explaining that the company wanted to preserve the story of the Disney+ series rather than cash in on Baby Yoda's popularity.

"We didn’t tell anybody about that character’s presence in the series, or even the first episode," Iger said on The Star Wars Show. "I know a lot has been said about the Christmas season and everybody wants to buy The Child toys and et cetera and so on, and they’re not really out there. That’s because if we had given the design out, it would have gone out to hundreds and hundreds of people, probably all over the world, and we didn’t want to do that. So people will have to wait, which I think actually is a good thing in this case."

Showrunner Jon Favreau explained the decision to keep Baby Yoda a secret during an interview with Collider,.

"I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show," said Favreau. "So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character."

