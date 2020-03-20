Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Teases His Behind-the-Scenes Images Will Be Released Officially at "Some Point"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson has been showing fans behind-the-scenes photos he has taken of the film's production for years, displaying an intimacy not usually depicted in similar photos released by studios, with fans so enamored by the photos that they regularly ask the filmmaker if there were plans for the photos to be released, resulting in Johnson himself confirming that the stills would be officially released "at some point." It's unclear if these comments mean he knows there are plans to release the images officially or if he merely assumes they will, but it's an exciting tease either way.

When one fan asked Johnson on Twitter if a Kickstarter could be launched to release the images in a more formal book collection by fans themselves, Johnson replied, "That’s lovely of you but there’s no need - it’ll happen through official ways at some point I promise!"

Fans have regularly shared their excitement and enthusiasm for Johnson's images whenever he shares them, as many of them convey candid moments on the film's set that official set photographers have failed to capture. Given that Carrie Fisher passed away shortly after the film completed shooting, Johnson's photos also mark some of the last moments Fisher spent with the Star Wars cast in the months leading up to her passing.

That’s lovely of you but there’s no need - it’ll happen through official ways at some point I promise! — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 19, 2020

As far as what Johnson's future holds as a filmmaker for Lucasfilm, there are many more uncertainties, despite being announced to develop a trilogy of films unrelated to the Skywalker Saga back in 2017.

After the releases of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the future of the franchise seemed endless, but when Solo: A Star Wars Story opened six months after the release of The Last Jedi, it seemed like it was possible to have too much of a good thing, as that film became the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise's history. In the more than two years since Johnson was announced to develop a new trilogy, various filmmakers have been attached to projects while others have parted ways with the studio, while the live-action TV series space has also seen a number of rumors and reports about setbacks and delays.

With no official updates on Johnson's films at the studio have been made, either confirming they were happening or revealing they were being scrapped, the filmmaker himself has regularly confessed that it's a matter of the studio finding the right schedule for them, all while he continues to develop his own movies.

Are you excited to see the images officially released? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.