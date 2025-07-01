Star Wars Casts Marvel Star as Jedi Villain in New Series (But It’s Not What You Expect)

Marvel and Star Wars are two of the biggest franchises in the world. They both release numerous projects every year, and since they’re under the Disney umbrella, they get to take advantage of the Disney+ streaming service. Sharing a platform is only the tip of the iceberg, though, as Star Wars and Marvel have their fair share of connections. Natalie Portman, best known for playing Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy, portrays Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson has the honor of playing both Mace Windu and Nick Fury. Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a major movie for Jackson’s character, even mentions a galaxy far, far away, ensuring that Steve Rogers’ next binge session is a strange one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two franchises are borrowing from each other again, with Dan Stevens set to join Lucasfilm’s impressive roster of actors. Stevens’ claim to fame is playing David Haller in FX’s Legion, a property loosely connected to the X-Men franchise. Despite having only three seasons, the show found critical success because it stood out in an oversaturated genre and tackled serious issues. While Stevens isn’t going to cover the same ground in Star Wars, he’s sure to have a lot of fun.

Stevens is set to join the cast of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, a continuation of the 2024 Disney+ mini-series. He will play Solitus, a Jedi who leaves the Order behind and begins searching for Forcehold, a mysterious place that has connections to the past. What he plans to do with the power of the Forcehold is unclear, but it’s probably not going to be good. Thankfully, there are a couple of heroes who are ready to stand in Solitus’ way.

The Band Is Getting Back Together for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy follows the journey of Sig Greebling, who bites off more than he can chew when he comes into contact with the Cornerstone, an object that can rewrite reality. The world changes around him, and his brother, Dev, becomes a Sith Lord who wants to do what most dark side users do: control everything. Sig is initially ready to hand over the Cornerstone to his brother until a mysterious figure known as Jedi Bob stops him and helps him embrace his Force abilities. By the end of the series, Sig is on his way to becoming a full-fledged Jedi, while Dev is embracing his role as a villain.

Pieces of the Past will bring back Sig and Dev, played by Gaten Matarazzo and Tony Revolori, respectively, as well as plenty of other familiar faces, including Bobby Moynihan’s Jedi Bob. The animated series won’t be Stevens’ first time doing voice-over work, as he’s also appeared in Hulu’s Solar Opposites and Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots. He’s also attached to an animated series from CBS Studios that will attempt to adapt the popular multiplayer game Among Us. Stevens will play the Blue astronaut, and while his character’s motivations are unclear as of writing, he’s sure to participate in some suss activities that would make a Star Wars villain proud.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past starts streaming on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

Are you excited to see Dan Stevens join the Star Wars franchise? Are you going to watch LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past? Let us know in the comments below!