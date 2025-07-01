Here Are The LEGO Star Wars Sets Launching In August 2025

The LEGO lineup for July 2025 is a small one, but they’ll be back with a huge collection of new sets in August. Naturally, new Star Wars sets will be included, and five of them were revealed today. The LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-ST Walker (75417) is the star of the show (and can be pre-ordered now), but fans will also be happy to see the Republic Juggernaut (75413) and Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT (75435) sets, which comes with tons of awesome minifigures. The Jango Fett’s Starship (75433) set is also interesting in that it follows the adult-focused Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409) set that launched back in June. Everything you need to know about these new sets and more can be found below, and keep in mind that all of these sets will be available to order here at LEGO starting on July 31st / August 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET.

LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-ST Walker (75417) / 1,513 Pieces / $199.99 / Launches August 1st

LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-ST Walker (75417): This replica of the All Terrain Scout Transport vehicle features a top hatch that opens to reveal a 2-minifigure cockpit. The head of the AT-ST can rotate, and the shutters over the viewports can open and close. It comes with an information plaque and aLEGO Star Wars minifigure of an AT-ST Driver with the Imperial crest printed on its arms.

LEGO Star Wars Republic Juggernaut (75413) / 813 pieces / $159.99 / Launches August 1st

LEGO Star Wars Republic Juggernaut (75413): This 10-wheel vehicle features a detailed interior, 5 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Ki-Adi-Mundi with a Lightsaber, and Commander Bacara and 3 Galactic Marines, each with blasters, plus 3 Battle Droid LEGO figures with blasters. The Minifigures can be placed in the front and rear cockpits, the main compartment (which has seating and weapon racks), on the elevating observation post and in the rear turret with a stud shooter. It can be steered by simply tilting the model as you move it.

LEGO Star Wars Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT (75435) / 976 pieces / $159.99 / Launches August 1st

LEGO Star Wars Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT (75435): Features include a droid deployment rack that pushes out through the front hatch at the turn of a knob, fold-up side panels for easy access to the detailed interior, a pilot cockpit, a STAP speeder stowed in the rear compartment, 2 stud shooters and hidden wheels for smooth movement across flat surfaces. It comes with minifigures of Aayla Secura with a Lightsaber and Commander Bly with a blaster rifle – plus 3 Commando Droid and 6 Battle Droid LEGO figures, all with blasters, and a Pilot Battle Droid LEGO figure.

LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett's Starship (75433) / 707 pieces / $69.99 / Launches August 1st

LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Starship (75433): Features include a cockpit for 2 LEGO minifigures, 4 stud shooters, a seismic charge-dropping function and wings that rotate with gravity. Minifigures include Jango Fett with 2 blaster pistols and a jetpack, Young Boba Fett and Lama Su.

LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy The Force Burner Snowspeeder (75414) / 349 pieces / $54.99 / Launches August 1st

LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy The Force Burner Snowspeeder (75414): As seen in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Season 2, this set features flame decals, an opening double cockpit with a hidden, detachable speeder bike, and a rear stud shooter. Press down on the seat in the back of the cockpit (or the head of the LEGO minifigure sitting in it) to release the speeder bike. It also comes with the first-ever LEGO Star Wars minifigures of Sig Greebling, Darth Dev and Solitus. Each character is equipped with a Lightsaber, including Solitus’s dual Lightsaber with a chain, Solitus also comes with a STAP.

