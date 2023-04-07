Star Wars Rebels Fans Love Live-Action Version of Sabine in Ahsoka
Star Wars: Ahsoka's brand new trailer has Star Wars fans levitating and gave them a glimpse of Sabine Wren in live-action. To say that Star Wars Rebels viewers have been waiting for this appearance would be an understatement. From the beginning of the Disney+ TV show era, it's been basically a ticking clock to when popular animated concepts and characters would make their way to the big screen and live-action. More and more elements from Dave Filoni's tenure with Star Wars animation have creeped into The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka presents the most robust engagement with those characters yet. Check out what they did with Sabine down below!
In an interview with The Wrap, the creative described how often he thinks about bringing in the old faves. "Very rarely," Filoni shared. "I know people think it's the other way around, which is fascinating to me, but I think there's two ways to look at that, which is that, yes, they were animated characters, but to me, they're just characters. And now I'm over here working in live-action. I'm comfortable with those characters, I know them, I like them and I like to see them around."
Sabine Wren is here! #Ahsoka https://t.co/cz8fheO1Rv pic.twitter.com/49eLVd9IaZ— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 7, 2023
sabine watching the recording of ezra….i will start crying pic.twitter.com/iK3FDr9bV7— EZRA 2023 COMEBACK | RIYO DAY 🥳 (@lothalsjedi) April 7, 2023
SABINE LOOKS SO GOOD OMG, THEY REALLY NAILED IT IN THIS CASTING FR pic.twitter.com/msLnyCjzgg— Leo ☾ (@AGENTQU4KE) April 7, 2023
#StarWars REBELS // AHSOKA
Ahsoka and Sabine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eory8YScfk— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 7, 2023
Sabine Wren you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/FnJnz1I6eW— Source 🌻 (@SourceTWT) April 7, 2023
i have very conflicted feelings about an ahsoka series but seeing the rebels cast get the live action treatment and love they deserve has me tearing up a little!!!! sabine my beloved!!!— Ame Searle (@amesearle) April 7, 2023
Sabine Wren is the most beautiful woman to ever walk the planet. pic.twitter.com/sjJj7kEgB9— Danny Soto (@dannysotovw) April 7, 2023
THE CASTING DIRECTORS WENT OFF!!! I legitimately feel like they plucked these characters out of the animated show and didn’t have to recast or anything.
Also Natasha’s Sabine was confirmed like a year ago to use Ezra’s lightsaber so I’m so excited to see that happen 😍 pic.twitter.com/FR8dYxUafD— Source 🌻 (@SourceTWT) April 7, 2023
LIVE ACTION SABINE WREN MY BELOVED I’m already obsessed with her pic.twitter.com/7zK2EzDrCg— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) April 7, 2023