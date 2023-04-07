Star Wars Rebels Fans Love Live-Action Version of Sabine in Ahsoka

Star Wars: Ahsoka's brand new trailer has Star Wars fans levitating and gave them a glimpse of Sabine Wren in live-action. To say that Star Wars Rebels viewers have been waiting for this appearance would be an understatement. From the beginning of the Disney+ TV show era, it's been basically a ticking clock to when popular animated concepts and characters would make their way to the big screen and live-action. More and more elements from Dave Filoni's tenure with Star Wars animation have creeped into The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka presents the most robust engagement with those characters yet. Check out what they did with Sabine down below!

In an interview with The Wrap, the creative described how often he thinks about bringing in the old faves. "Very rarely," Filoni shared. "I know people think it's the other way around, which is fascinating to me, but I think there's two ways to look at that, which is that, yes, they were animated characters, but to me, they're just characters. And now I'm over here working in live-action. I'm comfortable with those characters, I know them, I like them and I like to see them around."

