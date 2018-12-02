Ariana Grande and Mark Hamill Continue Their Twitter Friendship, as the ‘Star Wars’ Star Praises “Thank U, Next”

It’s been a huge week for Ariana Grande, whose “Thank U, Next” music video broke YouTube records for having the most views within 24 hours of its release.

Many stars have congratulated Grande on her extremely fun video, which pays homage to the iconic teen movies and rom-coms of the early 2000s (Bring it On, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30, and Mean Girls). One impressed celebrity is Grande’s newest Twitter friend, Mark Hamill.

Hey- Remember when I became accidental twitter-pals with @ArianaGrande? (see pics for proof) Well, I just saw her new video & even though I’m not an expert- I predict a very bright future for this young lady! 👍 //t.co/sefxELJCaq #ThankUNext #ImNotARegularDad #ImACoolDad pic.twitter.com/wvUOmjY8r8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2018

“Hey- Remember when I became accidental twitter-pals with @ArianaGrande?,” wrote Hamill, “Well, I just saw her new video & even though I’m not an expert- I predict a very bright future for this young lady!” What a sweetie!

The actor shared a link to the music video, which currently has more than 77.5 million views on YouTube. He also shared screenshots of his initial Twitter interaction with the singer, which had Star Wars and Arianators both incredibly excited.

Hamill included the hashtags #ImNotARegularDad and #ImACoolDad in his post, which is a nod to Amy Poehler’s Mean Girls character, who was played by Kris Jenner in Grande’s new video. From the video to the celebrity responses, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t enjoy at least aspect of this “Thank U, Next” phenomenon.

Grande was quick to respond to Hamill’s tweet of praise, thanking him for his kind words.

thanks, luke skywalker. i’m gonna go sob in a corner and watch all your movies again now. have a good one. //t.co/efTQ9yWSK4 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2018

“thanks, luke skywalker,” she wrote, “i’m gonna go sob in a corner and watch all your movies again now. have a good one.” It doesn’t matter how famous you get or how popular your music becomes, you will never be too big to stop geeking out over Mark freaking Hamill.

The online friendship between the 67-year-old actor and 25-year-old singer came about last month when Hamill tweeted a “Thank U, Next” reference without actually realizing what it was.

You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by @ArianaGrande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz. #ImSorryAri #ItsUnotYou //t.co/0VztULKx3D — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 11, 2018

“You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by @ArianaGrande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz.”

Ariana Grande didn’t hesitate to reply with an “honest to god i’m not okay rn” tweet, and an unlikely, beautiful friendship was born.

Hamill isn’t the only pop culture hero to tweet to Grande about the “Thank U, Next” video. Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also shared some love.

Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunext //t.co/5QA1pNtbiO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 30, 2018

“Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande!” This, of course, is a reference to 13 Going on 30, one of the movies Grande paid homage to, which happens to co-star Ruffalo.

While we’re secretly hoping for a Hamill cameo in Grande’s next video (someone start the tweet campaign!), the actor does have some definitive projects in the work. Despite meeting a tragic end at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is expected to return for the (thank u) next Star Wars installment.

Star Wars: Episode IX will finally hit theaters on December 20, 2019.