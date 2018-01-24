‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Share Their Thoughts On ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise has proven divisive among fans, to say the least, while critics have crowned it as a rousing success. Despite becoming one of the most successful films at the box office, it’s seen a mixed reaction.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers of Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel, recently shared their opinions of Star Wars: The Last Jedi while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We love Rian Johnson as a filmmaker,” said Joe. “When we heard he was gonna make that film, we sent an email to Disney saying, you couldn’t ask for a better creator as a Star Wars fan.”

“It’s interesting because he’s a brilliant filmmaker, and the response has been really fascinating,” Joe added. “[These fans] are tough, can’t please them all.”

“It depends, though, on your age too. I watched the movie with my 11-year-old daughter who is very into serialized storytelling and novels primarily, but she loves the bigger story,” Anthony said. “And she was just thrilled throughout the movie, making connections to the larger Star Wars universe. And just to sit next to her and see that sense of discovery and excitement in her was an amazing experience.”

“I think the fault line is between new fans and old fans, seems to be where it’s lining up,” Joe said. “When you’re dealing with a character like Luke Skywalker, historically may be the most famous and potentially popular character in the history of movies…”

The Avengers directors supported their colleague Rian Johnson, and it sounds like they were big fans of the film.

“[Johnson] took a lot of risks with the film,” Joe said. “It’s a very smart film with great transitions, shot beautifully. So we were very excited.”

The Russo brothers also denied that they were approached to direct Episode IX, saying they’re still working on the fourth Avengers movie for the foreseeable future, though they did note that directing a Star Wars movie was on their bucket list.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.