Bill Burr Says He Doesn't Think Disney Firing Gina Carano From The Mandalorian Was Fair

✖

Bill Burr is defending his Star Wars: The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano after Disney fired her for making controversial social media posts. The actor and comedian appeared in two episodes of The Mandalorian as the mercenary Migs Mayfeld. Gina Carano had a more prominent role in the Disney+ series, portraying the New Republic marshal Cara Dune. Disney was reportedly planning to have Carano headline a spinoff of The Mandalorian, titled Rangers of the New Republic. However, Carano shared several controversial and anti-Semitic posts to her social media accounts in February 2021, leading to the hashtag #FireGinaCarano becoming a trending topic. She was ultimately fired from The Mandalorian following the backlash.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burr is once again letting it be known that he doesn't believe it's fair that Disney fired Carano for her comments. "I just do stuff if it seems like it's fun, and the people I'm working with are trying to do something great," Burr told THR. "You go on the set of Mandalorian, they're trying to make something great all day …"

After a pause, Burr added, "That makes me think of Gina. How cool she was as a person …" He was then asked if he thought it was fair that Carano lost her job at Disney. "No," he replied. "I thought it was funny that the liberals proved her point. They just use outrage because they don't like your politics. As someone who considers himself liberal, it's disappointing to see the left become how the right used to be when they went after the Dixie Chicks after they criticized George W. Bush. There's not a lot of people like that — most are just trying not to get in trouble — but there's this small collection of lunatics — either on the right or the left, at any given moment – that cause hysteria. And now there's so many [media outlets] that want eyeballs, they make money off advertising, that they give attention to these crazy fringe people.

"The whole thing with Gina: You can't chime in when the shit's happening, because then you cause static for other people on the [show]," he added. "That somebody's opinion — or their political beliefs — makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it's fucking bizarre to me."

This isn't the first time Burr has commented on the Gina Carano situation. In addition to describing Gina Carano as "an absolute sweetheart" during his experience working with her in The Mandalorian Season 2, Burr unequivocally stated, "Unless she did some truly horrible s**t or said overtly racist s**t. I don't know..."

"She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice fucking person," Bill Burr said on an episode of his The Bill Bert Podcast.

What do you think of Bill Burr's new comments regarding Gina Carano? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!