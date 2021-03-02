The Mandalorian: Bill Burr Weighs In On Gina Carano's Firing

✖

The Mandalorian star Bill Burr is weighing in on the firing of his co-star Gina Carano. More than that, Burr goes in on the entire concept of "cancel culture" that has surrounded Carano's firing, and as you probably suspect, he does so in true Bill Burr fashion. In addition to describing Gina Carano as "an absolute sweetheart" during his experience working with her in The Mandalorian season 2, Burr unequivocally states that "Unless she did some truly horrible s**t or said overtly racist s**t. I don’t know..."

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice fucking person,” Bill Burr says of Carano in a new episode of his "The Bill Bert Podcast". Although, the comedian (who is no stranger to battling the cancel-culture movement) jokes that just describing Gina Carano as a nice person may now be enough to get him canceled. Burr's main concern? Keeping his head down and keep getting that Star Wars money:

"I don’t know. I think there is just too many channels. And then you gotta do sensational s**t…I don’t know what the f**k it is. I’m on that f**king show [The Mandalorian]. Now, I gotta watch what the f**k I say... someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure…It’s how it is out there."

In terms of the larger cancel culture, Bill Burr's feelings are pretty acute:

"It's f**king crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds... Now it’s becoming like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison. (flushing sound) There goes your dream, right? I look at that and it’s like, ‘Who the f**k stands up to that?’”

(Photo: Disney)

Gina Carano had been courting controversy with social media's cancel culture, long before her recent firing from Lucasfilm and the Star Wars Universe. Carano expressed views that were labeled as being transphobic and seemed to repeatedly allude to political views leaning to the right, during the divisive years of the Trump presidency. Things came to a head in February, when Carano made a post comparing her clash with cancel culture over political views to Jewish people being harassed in the streets of Germany, just before the rise of the Nazi Party and the Holocaust. The offense of that post led Disney to part ways with Carano - something the actress learned over social media.

To be fair, Carano hasn't been fully canceled yet. She's had several new projects pushed her way - largely supported by conservative media outlets. Carano has released a statement, stating:

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered," Carano shared in a statement to Deadline. "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives in December; Bill Burr is also rumored to be part of the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic series.