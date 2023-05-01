Bill Hader Stopped Signing Autographs After a Star Wars-Related Incident

If you've ever hoped to get Bill Hader to sign some of your Star Wars memorabilia, it looks like you may be fresh out of luck. In a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hader recalled a story in which a parent made their child stay up into the wee hours of the morning to get an autograph, only for the Saturday Night Live alumnus overhear the parent say they're turning around to sell it.

"I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning," Hader said on the podcast. "I was leaving the Inside Out premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He was like], 'Go over there so he'll sign it so I can sell it online.'"

Not only that, but it seems as if Hader refuses to sign any memorabilia because of that one moment.

"I was like, 'That's fucked up,'" he added. "And so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I'm not signing any of this shit."

Hader is credited on the movie as a consultant on the voice of BB-8 alongside Ben Schwartz, though Hader admitted he didn't feel he deserved any credit on the project given the films didn't use any of his work.

"I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn't work," the actor continued. "Then, he brought me in later and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this.' It was like a ... talk box thing and then I did that. And the reason he hasn't had me come back is because anybody can do that. ... It's like a machine that you can operate."

He concluded, "I did some voice stuff that just didn't work, you know. ... I'm not really sure what Ben [Schwartz] did, but I just know that was my experience doing it.