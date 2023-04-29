Star Wars: Ahsoka Fan Art Imagines Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis in Live-Action

Lucasfilm and EA have officially released their sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and it shows us what Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) has been up to. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released today to some pretty negative reviews due to software woes. Fans of the game series want to see Cal Kestis transition to live action and appear in Ahsoka. One artist has imagined how Monaghan could appear in the upcoming Star Wars series. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new piece of fan art that shows how Monaghan could look as Cal Kestis in live-action. In the fan art, Monaghan gets Jedi robes and a yellow lightsaber to help take on foes in Ahsoka. While it hasn't been revealed whether or not Monaghan would make the transition from video game to live-action, this is definitely a cool look at the possibilities.

You can check out the fan art below.

Ahsoka Will Have Longer Episode Runtime Than The Mandalorian

"That's an interesting question. I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work," Filoni revealed to Collider. "One thing Jon [Favreau] and I are very adamant about is we try to cut it down and strip it down to keep it moving. It's definitely a faster and more intense rule than George [Lucas] has. My episodes have actually started pretty long, you know, because I wrote them all, so they are a little different. Probably, relative to other stuff that I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi.' If it's gotta be tight and fast because I need the action to work, it's gonna be shorter, but I would say they are in the same range as The Mandalorian episodes."

Filoni teased, "Maybe on average a little longer, but I honestly I don't know where they are right now, in the most recent cuts that I've done, but I would say it's in the same range."

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Ahsoka before it premieres in August.

What do you think about the fan art? Would you like to see Cameron Monaghan reprise his Cal Kestis role in Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!