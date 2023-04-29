Star Wars: Diego Luna Teases Big Changes for Andor in Season 2

The first season of Star Wars: Andor debuted on Disney+ last year, and it was quickly announced that the show would be getting a second and final season that will lead into the events of Roge One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in the series, previously shared that fan input inspired some of the upcoming season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Luna talked more about the highly-anticipated second season and teased some big changes for his character.

"Yeah, he says he wants to be a part of the Rebellion, but I'm not sure if he knows what that means yet," Luna explained. "He's basically saying, 'I want to speak the language,' but now he has to learn it. And so it's going to take longer. We're gonna go for four years [in season two], and when we find him, he's so far away from where we left him at the end of season one. He's basically the guy to trust for something like that mission."

Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy previously broke down how the aim for Season 2 is to lead right up into the opening scenes of Rogue One.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

