Fancy ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Millennium Falcon Bags and Wallets

Bioworld makes some of the best fandom bags and wallets on the market, and now they’ve put their skills to work on Solo: A Star Wars Story. The result is a line of super-stylish Millennium Falcon-themed gear that includes the following items in order of awesomeness (prices include shipping):

• Star Wars: Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Tote Bag: $42.99

• Star Wars: Training Manual Millennium Falcon Handbag: $42.99

• Star Wars Lando Calrissian Millennium Falcon Wallet: $20.99

• Star Wars Millennium Falcon (Iridescent?) Wallet: $20.99

• Star Wars Han Solo Roll-Top Backpack: $69.99

• Star Wars: YT-1300 Freighter Millennium Falcon Cap: $24.99

• Star Wars Solo Millennium Falcon Iridescent Mini-Wallet: $27.99

• Star Wars Han Solo Holster Wallet: $20.99

• Star Wars Solo Logo Wallet: $20.99

Videos by ComicBook.com

The items listed above are slated to ship in May. Keep in mind that pre-order quantities are very limited, so secure your favorites while you can.

In addition to the bags and wallets, Merchoid also has a range of Solo: A Star Wars Story fashions that includes several t-shirt styles, a hat, and a subtle Han Solo hoodie that is actually quite fantastic. You can pre-order all of the items in the collection right here for $24.99 to $59.99 with free shipping.

If you’re game for a bolder Star Wars look, ThinkGeek has released a Solo: A Star Wars Story fashion collection that definitely takes some risks. At the top of the list is the Lando Calrissian Replica Cape, which can be ordered here for $69.99. The rest of ThinkGeek’s exclusive Solo: A Star Wars story fashions are available here. However, the only other item in this collection that could possibly compete with the Lando cape is this Chewbacca button-down shirt ($39.99), which just might be the most over-the-top officially licensed Star Wars garment in the history of the world. Add the Lando cape to that and you’ll be irresistible.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.