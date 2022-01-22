Black Panther Star Winston Duke Has Great Reaction To The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett released its fourth episode on Disney+ earlier this week, and it’s been a hot topic on social media. There’s plenty to discuss when it comes to the newest Star Wars series ranging from its exciting cameos and character reveals to speculation about the future. Many fans have been tweeting about The Book of Boba Fett, including Black Panther star, Winston Duke (M’Baku). The actor took to the social media site yesterday to point out some similarities between his Marvel character and Boba Fett, who is played by Temuera Morrison.

“Watching @bobafett use M’baku’s knobkerrie… I think that means I should get to use a lightsaber… It’s only fair! @starwars make it right,” the actor joked. You can check out his post below:

Currently, Duke is in production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is scheduled to hit theaters later this year despite production delays. Following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, fans have been eager to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel will focus on other characters. As The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed, that might include a larger role for some of the first film’s breakout stars. According to their report, Duke negotiated “a hefty raise” for his return in the film, as a result of getting “an expanded role in the Panther mythos.”

As for The Book of Boba Fett, the show is set to have three more episodes, and previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The Mandalorian spinoff follows Fett and Shand as they fight for control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire on Tatooine. Morrison and Wen’s tease comes amid the rumored return of a Star Wars icon, but the actors aren’t giving anything away. However, in another interview with TVLine, the actors teased more exciting characters.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison replied when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

The first four episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 11th.