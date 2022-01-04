Harrison Ford Rumored To Make Surprise Star Wars Return

Harrison Ford is rumored to be making a surprise return to the Star Wars universe – and you can probably guess where. If not, be warned, this rumor could turn out to be a major POTENTIAL STAR WARS SPOILER! If you are still interested: It’s now being rumored that Harrison Ford’s Han Solo will cameo in The Book of Boba Fett finale, where Solo will suppsoedly be depicted using the same de-aging visuals that were used on Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. While Harrison Ford’s Book of Boba Fett cameo is just a rumor, there is already plenty of circumstantial evidence that it’s indeed happening…

Back when the premise and first trailers for The Book of Boba Fett were released we (like many Star Wars fans) outright asked: will Harrison Ford’s Han Solo appear in the show? It seemed like a pertinent question, given all the circumstances:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harrison Ford has been in London filming Indiana Jones 5, and it’s there that Disney rumoredly snuck him into the production of The Book of Boba Fett for three days, to film his Han Solo cameo. With Disney overseeing both Indiana Jones 5 and Book of Boba Fett, it would be exceedingly easy stunt casting to pull off.

The Star Wars in-universe timelines also make a Han Solo / Boba Fett reunion something of a must. The Book of Boba Fett tells the story of how Boba went from (nearly) dying in a Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi to taking over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire after the gangster slug’s death not too long after the Empire fell (when The Mandalorian takes place). We already know from the events of The Force Awakens decades after Book of Boba Fett that Han and Chewbacca return to smuggling after the Rebellion; if both Han and Boba dip back into the underworld, it’s all but inevitable they would have to come face-to-face again.

The question is: would Han Solo still hold a grudge about Boba Fett freezing him in carbonite and delivering to Jabba for years of imprisonment? Or could the two scoundrel anti-heroes bury the hatchet and work together? Star Wars has been quietly working to tie Boba Fett and Han Solo’s stories closer together, with both men having a mutual adversary (Lady Qi’ra and her Crimson Dawn syndicate) looming over them. Could Book of Boba Fett set up the next Han Solo spinoff project? Or will it just be an epic Star Wars underworld moment of pure fan-service?

EIther way: we win!

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+