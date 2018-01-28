Carrie Fisher Wins Grammy Award Posthumously

More than a year after her tragic passing, Carrie Fisher’s legacy continues to have an impact, and now the late actor has just netted her first Grammy Award.

The posthumous honor came in the category for Best Spoken Word Album. Fisher narrated her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist and was nominated for narrating the audio version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book was an examination of her time filming the original Star Wars movie, now affectionately known as A New Hope, during 1976. It included details such as her affair with Harrison Ford, which wasn’t widely known until she revealed it in the book.

It was Fisher’s second nomination at the Grammy Awards, after her 2009 memoir Wishful Drinking was up for the honor.

Fisher had some stiff competition in the Spoken Word Album category, including Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo for Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, Neil deGrasse Tyson for Astrophysics For People in a Hurry, Bruce Springsteen for Born to Run, and Shelly Peiken for Confessions of a Serial Songwriter.

Fisher had been nominated for other awards posthumously, including the Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series fro her role on the Amazon Original Series Catastrophe. The Grammy is the first award Fisher won after her death in December, 2016.

This award was announced during the Grammy pre-show, with the rest of the winners announced this evening when the show begins.

Fisher’s legacy has had a wide-ranging impact, especially in the role of Princess and General Leia Organa in the Star Wars saga. Her final performance as the iconic character was just released last month in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In it, Fisher’s character is proven to be a strong leader preparing for the future, grooming Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) to prepare to lead the Resistance in the future. Her final scene with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) proved to be a thematic end for the character and the actor.

Lucasfilm has already made it clear they don’t intend to bring Leia back for future movies using CGI, like how they did for the younger version of the princess in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Fisher’s final role can be seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, now playing in theaters.