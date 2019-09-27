Chris Evans Volunteers as Tribute For Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

Now that he’s finished with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America himself — also known as the Best Chris — is apparently hoping that Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige might help him land a gig in the world of Star Wars. After a Collider story posed a question to the audience: “which MCU actor would you like to see pop up in a Star Wars movie?,” Chris Evans had a simple, one-word reply: “Me.” It’s hard to argue with the man, who starred in some of the best-reviewed and highest-grossing Marvel movies — which means, basically, some of the best-reviewed and highest-grossing films in decades — when he says he’d love a shot at a gig like that.

Nothing is known yet about Feige’s Star Wars movie other than the fact that it exists. Disney has been uncharacteristically willing to confirm rumors that it’s in the pipeline. Brie Larson, another Marvel “Captain,” has previously made it no secret that she’d like to get a gig in the Star Wars universe.

Larson has been pretty outspoken about her love for the Star Wars universe, something a few people within the Star Wars universe have seen firsthand. The Oscar-winning actress’ love for Star Wars came to fruition in a pretty endearing way during the filming of Captain Marvel, when her co-star and frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson brought his Mace Windu lightsaber to set.

“I got to hold his lightsaber!” Larson explained in an interview earlier this year. “He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

In recent months, Larson was spotted at the grand opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and showcased her “Jedi realness” in a photo during her time there, which seems to be where this most recent photo is from.

Back to Evans, you can see his to-the-point response to the speculation piece below.

Me. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 27, 2019

There are already some people theorizing that Feige might be taking a larger role at Lucasfilm (that’s been an on-and-off rumor for about a year now), but it’s likely that he just has a passion for the franchise and wants to tell a Star Wars story. In the meantime, Disney seems to be entirely focused on the winter release of Episode IX.

Billed as the culmination of the Skywalker Saga started with George Lucas’ original Star Wars in 1977, The Rise of Skywalker “needed” Fisher’s Leia, Abrams said at D23 Expo, where he explained the decision to utilize unused Force Awakens footage to involve Fisher, who died in 2016.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Disney-Lucasfilm releases Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker December 20. Disney+ will roll out with new Star Wars content, including Jon Favreau’s TV series The Mandalorian, in November.