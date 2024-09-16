Star Wars Black Series, Leia, Luke and Dagan Gera Figures Drop on September 18th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Star Wars Black Series Dagan Gera, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Figures )

Hasbro revealed a ton of new Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection figures during their Pulse Con 2024 event, but the fun isn't over yet. There are three Black Series figures that are slated to be released on September 18th at 11am PT / 1pm ET – Dagan Gera from Jedi Survivor and updated versions of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia from A New Hope that actually look like they'll be worth picking up.

A breakdown of these figures can be found below complete with early pre-order links. Note that Entertainment Earth has a flat $7.95 flat shipping fee that becomes free after $99 (includes mint condition guarantee).

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DAGAN GERA / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Former Jedi Knight Dagan Gera emerged from a bacta tank imprisonment motivated by betrayal, blaming the Jedi Order for the destruction that befell his greatest discovery, the hidden planet Tanalorr. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. The first release of this character in THE BLACK SERIES line, this STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Dagan Gera from the epic gaming franchise STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arm, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display and comes with 2 Lightsaber accessories, which can be connected to make Dagan's double-bladed saber."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farmboy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Luke Skywalker from the classic film STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf, in your office, or on your desk with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display, and comes with his signature Lightsaber and a pair of macrobinoculars, so he's always ready for galactic action."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Daughter of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, sister of Luke Skywalker, and with a soft spot for scoundrels, Leia ranked among the galaxy's great heroes. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Princess Leia Organa from the classic film STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf, in your office, or on your desk with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display, and comes with 2 blaster accessories and a removable hood."

(Photo: Star Wars Black Series Pulse Con 2024 )

Star Wars Pulse Con 2024 Pre-Orders

