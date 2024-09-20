Star Wars Games Are Less Than $1 in New Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars games are technically less than $1 in a new sale. The sale comes the way of Fanatical, a third-party seller of Steam keys. This unfortunately means those on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are set to miss out on this new deal as it is limited to PC, and more specifically, limited to Steam.

Right now, at the moment of writing this, Fanatical has a Prestige Collection bundle that lets Steam users bundle games to save serious money. The options are two games for $7.50, three games for $7.33, or five games for $7.00. Meanwhile, the games featured are Hi-Fi Rush, Control Ultimate Edition, ANNO: Mutationem, Moving Out 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Saints Row Gold Edition, Dying Light: Definitive Edition, Thymesia, Killer Frequency, Nightmare: The Lunatic, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, Hunt the Night, Ultra Age, Gladiator Guild Manager, Time to Morp, Trail Out, Corpse Keeper, Immortal Life, A Guidebook of Babel, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Isonzo, and Star Wars Collection.

There is obviously some junk and filler here, but there are also some new, great, and AAA games as well. Meanwhile, Star Wars Collection itself is a massive bundle of 14 classic Star Wars games. More specifically, a bundle featuring the following Star Wars games: Stars Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Star Wars Republic Commando, Star Wars Starfighter, Star Wars The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes, Star Wars The Force Unleashed II, Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, Star Wars: Dark Forces, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic).

Those that decide to get Star Wars Collection via this bundle are not just getting 14 classic Star Wars games for $0.50, but four other games from the list above as well.

As any deal with Fanatical, this is as supplies last. In other words, it is possible that by the time you are reading this, the games above, including the Star Wars Collection, may no longer be available. Right now though, they are.