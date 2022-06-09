Disney's D23 2022 Announces Animation and Live-Action Showcase

✖

Disney's D23 Expo 2022 event has announced the first major panels and showcases that will debut during this year's convention, including that the first will feature updates on Disney animation and live-action projects. Confirmed in a press release by The Walt Disney Company today, D23 2022 will kick off on Friday, September 9 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event will begin with the traditional Disney Legends Awards Ceremony but will be followed by a showcase that afternoon featuring content from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. You can read the full description below.

Kicking off at 3:30 PM PT, "guests will be treated to new details, first looks, sneak peeks, surprises, and announcements regarding upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Studio heads, filmmakers, and cast members will come together onstage with the inside scoop on some of these studios' most exciting titles." Considering that D23 Expos are only held every few years, it's likely that this will be used to highlight projects coming up in the short term and perhaps tease ones that are further away.

Considering the films that have already been penciled in for a late 2022 and early 2023 release, it seems likely that we could gets news about about the Haunted Mansion movie, The Little Mermaid live-action remake, Peter Pan & Wendy, Pixar's Elemental, Disney Animation's Strange World, and a host of Disney+ series projects.

A focal point of D23 Expo this year will also be making announcements regarding plans for next year, which marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company (this the "23"). It was previously announced by the company that this year's event will also feature more livestreams than ever for those unable to attend to enjoy at home.

"While we know the "ultimate" experience is being at #D23Expo in person, there are many Disney fans who can't make it to the event. This year, we will livestream more panels and presentations than ever before! We will be announcing the full #D23Expo livestream schedule in the weeks leading up to the big event!" the D23 Twitter account wrote earlier this year. "As we announced at #DestinationD23, this year, the @TWDCArchives exhibit at #D23Expo will be a celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and we'll share more details about it in the near future. #Disney100"

Will you be heading to D23 this year? Catching it at home this time? Let us know down in the comments!