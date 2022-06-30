Disney Selling $5000 Star Wars Drink on New Cruise Ship

A little time ago in this very galaxy, Disney unveiled plans to use its newest cruise ship to launch a new cocktail modeled after the Star Wars franchise. While the idea isn't a new one by any stretch of the imagination, the price tag most certainly is. The Kaiburr Crystal, as the concoction is being called aboard the Disney Wish, currently checks in at a whopping $5,000.

Judging by the videos have started to surface online, the drink comes in a hefty carrier complete with mechanical doors and a smoke effect before you grab a glass that appears to be a size similar to a shot glass. See the drink in action below.

$5,000 Star Wars-themed drink on the Disney Wish cruise, in action.



It’s called the Kaiburr Crystal.



In contrast, staterooms aboard the cruise ship start at $2,000 for two people, with rooms as expensive as $10,000 for cruises later in the year. As you might expect, fans have some thoughts on the elixir. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.