Disney Selling $5000 Star Wars Drink on New Cruise Ship
A little time ago in this very galaxy, Disney unveiled plans to use its newest cruise ship to launch a new cocktail modeled after the Star Wars franchise. While the idea isn't a new one by any stretch of the imagination, the price tag most certainly is. The Kaiburr Crystal, as the concoction is being called aboard the Disney Wish, currently checks in at a whopping $5,000.
Judging by the videos have started to surface online, the drink comes in a hefty carrier complete with mechanical doors and a smoke effect before you grab a glass that appears to be a size similar to a shot glass. See the drink in action below.
$5,000 Star Wars-themed drink on the Disney Wish cruise, in action.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 30, 2022
It’s called the Kaiburr Crystal.
🎥: @AshleyLCarter1 pic.twitter.com/Nl6wsryvcC
In contrast, staterooms aboard the cruise ship start at $2,000 for two people, with rooms as expensive as $10,000 for cruises later in the year. As you might expect, fans have some thoughts on the elixir. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Need a Real Lightsaber
It better come with a real light saber at that price— Joe coroa (@joecoroa) June 30, 2022
The Blue Box
Ok I need to see this drink. The Kaiburr Crystal better be a Tiffany necklace or bracelet that comes with the drink— jess (@Themrsshaw888) June 29, 2022
Gonna Need Superpowers
If the kaiburr crystal cocktail is going to be $5,000 it needs to give me force powers— Leila 🦋🌼🧣 (@cosmicdyad) June 29, 2022
#HousingBubble
If Millennials stopped buying $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal Cocktails at Disney, they could buy a house!!!— Stephen DeAugustino (@DeAugieDogie) June 29, 2022
Hyperdrive
You want HOW MUCH for that cocktail? I could buy an ACTUAL Kaiburr crystal for my saber for a fraction of that and have enough left over to buy a new hyperdrive! pic.twitter.com/19x7yyQX1h— Darth Hideout 🏳️🌈 (@darth_hideout) June 30, 2022
NFT
Is the kaiburr crystal cocktail available as an NFT— Matt (@HorizonsOne) June 30, 2022
Conspicuous Consumption
There are drinks out there more expensive than the Kaiburr Crystal. It's a one off drink for people who are into conspicuous consumption. No one is being forced to buy it. pic.twitter.com/3D0POFFvCT— Baby Thor Poppins 🇺🇦🌻 (@Marypoppins68) June 29, 2022