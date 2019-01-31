‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Theme Park Receives Its Own Comic Series

Disney Parks' upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the premiere Star Wars-themed lands coming to the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort, receives a comic book tie-in this April, StarWars.com announced Monday.

The five-issue miniseries, penned by Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Age of Republic Special) and illustrated by Will Sliney, centers around the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, the same seedy Outer Rim locale park guests will explore when Galaxy's Edge opens its gates.

(Photo: Star Wars)

At the center of the all-new story is Dok-Ondar, an Ithorian collector of rare antiquities, who finds himself confronted by the First Order when the oppressive regime reaches the edge of wild space. "The key to saving this lawless outpost," reads a teaser, "might just involve a job pulled long ago by none other than Han Solo and his cohort Chewbacca."

"There's a reason Dok-Ondar's name ripples far and wide in the Star Wars universe," Sacks says of Dok-Ondar, who was mentioned in last year's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

"He's a mysterious Ithorian who is the proprietor of the most notorious antiquities shop in the galaxy. And every item has a story behind it. Some more dangerous to listen to than others."

The series, Sacks teased, will allow readers to preview the highly anticipated lands before they open on both coasts later this year.

"Our series will give fans the chance to visit Black Spire Outpost months ahead of voyaging to Batuu in person. Armed with top-secret sketches and information from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm, we are keeping this authentic to the spirit of this rich new setting," he said. "I'd tell you more, but I already have the death sentence on 12 systems..."

The lands will feature two premiere attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — pitting unsuspecting guests against the villainous First Order — Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, a key attraction featuring a life-sized Millennium Falcon that allows riders to pilot the famed fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens this June at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, ahead of the late fall 2019 release date marked for its counterpart located at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort.