Higher Walt Disney World Ticket Prices Go Into Effect

Disney World Price increases have gone into effect ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

WDW News Today reports that Disney has altered prices in their “date-based tickets and pricing” model. The changes increase the prices of tickets during certain holiday weeks – Christmas prices increased 23 percent to $159 per day, and tickets around Eater, Memorial day, and earlier in December are $129 – while keeping the cheapest tickets at $109 per day. Multiday tickets are also affected but less significantly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney revealed price hikes at its parks in January. Disneyland saw one of the biggest price increases in the park’s history, with ticket costs inflating by up to 25 percent.

Price increases are an annual tradition for Disneyland and so far the increased cost has not scared away visitors. That said, this increase is of a larger scale and comes months before the opening of the Star Wars themed park Galaxy’s Edge.

“We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience,” Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told the Los Angeles Times.

Disney Parks released a sneak peek trailer for Galaxy’s Edge on Christmas Day. Disney also revealed two major attractions coming to Galaxy’s Edge. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run allows park visitors to take control of the iconic starship.

“You’re truly in control of the fastest and most iconic ship in the entire galaxy,” executive creative director Asa Kalama said in a featurette. “And Hondo, he’s gone ahead and added a couple extra seats so he can get as many of those flight crews through as possible. There are 200 some odd buttons, knobs, and switches on the inside of the cockpit and they all do stuff. If you’re the gunners in the center there and you don’t fire back on those TIE Fighters fast enough they’re going to riddle the hull with laser bolts. The engineers in back, it’s really up to them to keep the whole Falcon in working order so they’re back there furiously working away at their various systems.”

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance puts visitors into the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order. Disney calls it “the biggest and most immersive Disney Parks attraction ever.”

The park will also feature original music from legendary Star Wars composer John Williams.

“Aside from George Lucas, nobody deserves more credit for the success of Star Wars than John Williams,” Star Wars star Mark Hamill recently said of Williams. “It’s indescribable, how he elevates every scene. He’s got to understand the emotion of the scene, the dynamics of whatever conflict we’re trying to portray, as deeply as an actor does,” Hamill confessed. “In a way, that’s even more complex. As an actor, you’re only one person, one instrument in the orchestra. He’s the entire cast.”

How do you feel about Disney Parks price increases? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!