F9 Star Sung Kang Teases His Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Has "Sexual Deliciousness"

Sung Kang is in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and he says his character has “sexual deliciousness.” The F9 star sat down with Tara Hitchcock to talk about the upcoming blockbuster. Things got a bit strange when she asked what role he was playing in the Disney+ show. All he could offer was that tantalizing line about the “sexual deliciousness” of the character. If that admission has you massively confused, you are not alone. It’s likely that Kang has been sworn to secrecy like most people involved with these large productions. The cast of F9 can’t say much about the current film, much less the other stuff they might have coming down the pipe. So, sit back and ponder what the heck that quote could mean in the context of a Star Wars story.

“I can tell you since I’m playing it,” Kang began. “There is a sexual deliciousness to this character." In some previous comments to Empire, the star was pretty moved by the fan support for his turn in the Fast & Furious franchise.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this whole Fast & Furious journey,” Kang explained. “How do you get killed off multiple times and keep coming back? Like, come on. This is crazy. The whole #JusticeForHan thing – it made me think, ‘Wow, there are actually people that appreciate the work I did as an actor’. In my own Hollywood struggle as an Asian-American, in your darkest hours, you go, ‘Wow, there are actually people from all over the world that appreciate what I did with that character.’”

Vin Diesel would agree with that assessment. He told EW that it was a no-brainer to bring Han back.

"Han is an integral character in this franchise," the franchise star previously mentioned. "If you remember, he's kind of responsible for the away years of Dom Toretto. He's the one doing jobs with him in Mexico, he's the only one who knows where Dom is, and in many ways is the bridge for Dom when Dom comes back in Tokyo Drift. So there's something very special and magical about the Han character. When you see the movie you'll feel it, but I believe at the core it's another testament to, not only don't turn your back on family, but don't give up on family. Without giving away the plot, that's the theme: don't give up on family."

