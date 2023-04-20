Forest Whitaker Confirms Saw Gerrera Return in Andor Season 2

Lucasfilm recently wrapped up the third season of The Mandalorian, and it's safe to say that the Star Wars renaissance will continue. Last year, there were about three Star Wars series that released on Disney+, like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. The latter of which was a critical hit for the streaming service and saw the return of a few characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well as expanding the universe. Forest Whitaker returned as Saw Gerrera in the prequel series, and it seems that we haven't seen the last of him yet. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for the upcoming George Foreman biopic, Big George Foreman, Whitaker reveals that he will appear on Andor Season 2. Whitaker was asked if it would be safe to say that Saw Gerrera is returning for the second season of the hit Star Wars series, and he answered with a simple, "Oh yeah, it's safe to say that."

Diego Luna Reveals You Won't Believe Rogue One is Possible After Andor

Andor was one of the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

