George Lucas Stormtrooper Black Series Star Wars Figure Is 41% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

George Lucas, the legendary creator of Star Wars, got his own figure in Hasbro's Black Series line last year as as part of the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary celebration. As you can see, he's in disguise as a Stormtrooper with a removable helmet and a blaster. At the time of writing, you can grab one here on Amazon for only $15.89, which is 41% off the list price.

The George Lucas (In Stormtrooper Disguise) Black Series figure deal is part of a large Hasbro Star Wars figure sale that's happening right now on Amazon. You can browse through the entire sale right here while it lasts. The prices on select Black Series and Vintage Collection figures have been slashed by as much as 60%. Note that the Ahsoka Tano Black Series figure isn't featured in that sale, but it is available here on Amazon for only $9.99 (60% off). Best Buy also has a similar Star Wars sale going that you can shop right here.

Hasbro as released George Lucas action figures in the past, but this was the first in the 6-inch, premium Black Series format. According to StarWars.com, Hasbro released George Lucas as a 3.75-inch figure of rebel pilot Jorg Sacul as a Star Wars Celebration II exclusive in 2002. That was followed by a 3.75-inch The Saga Collection figure of Stormtrooper Lucas in 2006 and Baron Papanoida, his character from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in the Lucas Collector's Set – also in 2006.

You can keep up with the latest Hasbro Star Wars releases right here. Some recent headlines include: