Hasbro's Final Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy Black Series and TVC Figures Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We have arrived at the ninth and final week of Disney / Lucasfilm's Bring Home the Galaxy merch reveals, and Hasbro has one final wave of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures in the tank. This time around it's a Gamorrean Guard and Gaming Greats RC-1262 (Scorch) in the Black Series collection, a Vintage Collection Arc Commander Blitz, and two comic art edition The Vintage Collection Boba Fett figures.They even threw in a preview for a Boba Fett electronic mask for good measure.

While the Boba Fett Electronic Mask won't be launched until 2023, you can pre-order the new Black Series and TVC figures starting today, December 14th at 10am PT / 1pm ET at the retailers linked below. Keep in mind that the links will be inactive until after the launch, and some of the figures might not launch right on time. Delays with Walmart, Target, and GameStop are not uncommon.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Blitz – $16.99: Walmart Exclusive

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Vintage Comic Art Edition) – $20.99: Target Exclusive

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Comic Art Edition) – $20.99: Target Exclusive

Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats RC-1262 (Scorch) – $27.99: GameStop Exclusive

Star Wars: The Black Series Gamorrean Guard – $33.99: – Target Exclusive

Star Wars Boba Fett Electrronic Mask – $44.99 – Launches in January 2023

As noted, the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event comes to a close today, December 13th. Some highlights from previous Bring Home the Galaxy drops are as follows: