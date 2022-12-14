Hasbro's Final Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy Black Series and TVC Figures Drop Today
We have arrived at the ninth and final week of Disney / Lucasfilm's Bring Home the Galaxy merch reveals, and Hasbro has one final wave of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures in the tank. This time around it's a Gamorrean Guard and Gaming Greats RC-1262 (Scorch) in the Black Series collection, a Vintage Collection Arc Commander Blitz, and two comic art edition The Vintage Collection Boba Fett figures.They even threw in a preview for a Boba Fett electronic mask for good measure.
While the Boba Fett Electronic Mask won't be launched until 2023, you can pre-order the new Black Series and TVC figures starting today, December 14th at 10am PT / 1pm ET at the retailers linked below. Keep in mind that the links will be inactive until after the launch, and some of the figures might not launch right on time. Delays with Walmart, Target, and GameStop are not uncommon.
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Blitz – $16.99: Walmart Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Vintage Comic Art Edition) – $20.99: Target Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett (Comic Art Edition) – $20.99: Target Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats RC-1262 (Scorch) – $27.99: GameStop Exclusive
- Star Wars: The Black Series Gamorrean Guard – $33.99: – Target Exclusive
- Star Wars Boba Fett Electrronic Mask – $44.99 – Launches in January 2023
As noted, the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event comes to a close today, December 13th. Some highlights from previous Bring Home the Galaxy drops are as follows:
-
Star Wars Vintage Collection AT-ST and Endor Bunker Sets Are On Sale Now
-
New Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Anniversary Figures Are Up for Pre-Order
-
Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster Funko Pop Features Luke Skywalker and R2-D2
- Star Wars Black Series Carbonized Royal Guard and Pilot, Retro 4-LOM and Zuckuss Pre-Orders are Live
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Kenner Boba Fett and Arc Commander Colt Figure Pre-Order Details
-
Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Figure Pre-Orders
- Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection London Comic Con Pre-Orders
- New Star Wars Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Former Walmart Exclusive Pre-Order Details
- Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber Pre-Orders Are Available Now
- Star Wars Bring Home The Galaxy Week 1: Black Series and Retro Collection Pre-Orders