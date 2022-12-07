Star Wars Vintage Collection AT-ST and Endor Bunker Sets Are On Sale Now

The Disney / Lucasfilm Bring Home the Galaxy week 8 event has arrived with a new crop of merch reveals for Star Wars fans. Naturally, Hasbro releases in The Black Series and The Vintage Collection have been at the heart of many of these reveals, and this week is no different. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi The Vintage Collection Endor Bunker set and Vintage Collection AT-ST and Chewbacca set are on the way, and everything you need to know to get them can be found right here.

Details on The Vintage Collection AT-ST and Endor Bunker sets are available below. Look for pre-orders to go live starting today, December 7th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22). Additional retailer links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection AT-ST & Chewbacca ($89.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "While not as imposing as its larger AT-AT walker cousin, the AT-ST was a significant addition to the Imperial side of battlefields in the Galactic Civil War. In Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Chewbacca and two Ewoks swung from a vine onto an AT-ST, commandeering the vehicle and turning the Empire's weapon against them." Includes 3.75-inch scale Chewbacca figure and AT-ST vehicle.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Endor Bunker ($59.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Located at an Imperial outpost on Endor's forest moon, the Endor Bunker housed the Empire's second Death Star. To breach its walls, the Rebels devised a plan." Includes 3.75-inch scale Endor Rebel Commando (Scout Trooper Disguise) figure and bunker.

As noted, the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event is coming to a close, with the final event set for December 13th. Some highlights from previous Bring Home the Galaxy drops are as follows: