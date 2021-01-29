Star Wars Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Exclusive Figures are Live

Lucasfilm turns 50 in 2021, and that means you can expect some special Star Wars toy releases over the course of the year. It all starts today with the release of these Lucasfilm 50th anniversary figures in Hasbro's Black Series lineup. Pre-orders are live now, but you'll need to be quick to get your hands on them.

The three Black Series figures feature characters from the original Star Wars trilogy - Ben (Obi Wan) Kenobi, Greedo, and a Jawa in 6-inch scale with loads of articulation, retro sytle, and an accessory or two. They also come in Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Kenner-style packaging. Unfortunately, the figures are Amazon exclusives priced at $19.99 each, which means they won't last long (especially Obi-Wan). Pre-orders are available via the links below while they last:

Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi - Pre-order at Amazon

Star Wars The Black Series Greedo - Pre-order at Amazon

Star Wars The Black Series Jawa - Pre-order at Amazon

If a figure that you want sells out, make sure to hit the "Email Me" tab on Amazon for notifications about a restock. Even though these are exclusives, there's a good chance that Amazon will get more in the future. How long that will take is anyone's guess. Naturally, you will also be able to find the figures here on eBay when they sell out for good.

Additional images for the Lucasfilm 50h anniversary Black Series lineup can be found in the gallery below. Note that Hasbro will be holding a Fan First Friday livestream today, January 29th, so you can expect more figures in the Black Series and Vintage Collections later today. When they do arrive, you'll be able to find them here on our Gear page. Stay tuned.

